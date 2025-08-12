Matt Rife Is The Annabelle Doll's New Guardian. These Are The Terrifying Reasons He Might Regret It

Comedian Matt Rife has achieved a great deal in his relatively short career, releasing numerous stand-up specials that have seen him become one of the biggest young stars on the comedy scene. In July 2025, he became the youngest comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden at the age of just 29. However, as his social media channels show, Rife's interests aren't only reserved for the art of comedy alone. As well as being a huge gym fanatic, Rife has made it clear to his followers that he is obsessed with horror and the paranormal — and that his passion for the subjects has led him to make a very unexpected purchase.

"Hey guys, super random but incredible announcement," Rife said in a video posted to Instagram. "I have just bought the Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and occult museum with my very good friend Elton Castee. If you guys have ever seen any of the "Conjuring" films, the "Annabelle" films, or even "Amityville Horror," this is the home that inspired all of those stories. This might be the most important and prominent piece of paranormal history in the world." The purchase makes Rife and Castee the guardians of around 750 "haunted" artifacts collected by the paranormal investigative couple, among them the notorious Annabelle doll — a terrifying proposition for those who believe in the occult. Psychics have warned that the doll, which has a disturbing history, is not to be taken lightly.

