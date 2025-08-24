Ancient Treasure That People First Mistook For Boring Junk

In 1965, Ambrose Owens went fishing by the ford of the Arney River near his home in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Instead of fish, he found what looked like an old sword. Owens got it out of the water, examined it, and then thought so little of it that he threw it into a barn on his family's farm. There it sat for 51 years, until Owens' brother, Maurice, found it and handed it off to Paul Logue. The archeologist was active in a historical society seeking to find the exact spot of the Battle of the Ford of the Biscuits, which took place somewhere along the Arney River in 1594. While there was some speculation that the sword could've been used in that skirmish, it was actually much older: about 2,600 years old.

The Bronze Age began about 5,300 years ago, characterized by humanity's initial attempts to use and utilize metal to make tools and weapons, such as swords, like the one found in Ambrose Owens' barn. "This is only the second time I've ever held a real Bronze Age sword and the significance is amazing," Logue told the BBC. He explained that the weapon was once possessed by a warrior, who broke it before disposing of it in the river, considered a sacred location, as a tribute to a god. "Definitely this didn't belong to your normal lady, your normal bloke, this has come from a high level in society," Logue added.