Things That Don't Make Sense About The Disaster Of Pompeii

Before Pompeii became a historic site, the bustling port city, which sat on the Bay of Naples, was a popular resort destination for elites and an abundant agricultural powerhouse. By A.D. 79, tens of thousands of people lived in Pompeii and the surrounding area. All lived within sight of the mountain known as Vesuvius.

Then, Vesuvius erupted. Minor earthquakes had occurred prior, but inhabitants reportedly shrugged these off as a fact of life in the region. Less normal was the sudden explosion of ash, rock, and gas that issued from the mountain in a massive column, and then rained down upon the people below. Many escaped, but others were trapped beneath an ash fall that grew to more than 20 feet deep in places. The next day, the still-ongoing eruption produced one final but very fatal blow: a pyroclastic flow. This superheated rush of gas and rock barreled down the mountain at hundreds of miles per hour, abruptly killing anything in its path (and essentially turning at least one man's brain to glass). An estimated 2,000 people died in Pompeii, but the regional death toll was about 16,000.

The city lay mostly buried until the first serious excavations began in the mid-18th century. Even today, archaeologists are still uncovering new finds about this ancient city and its inhabitants. Yet, there are some things that are still confusing and even nonsensical about the disaster of Pompeii, from how the people saw Vesuvius to what they did in the aftermath of the eruption.