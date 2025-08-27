Unconfirmed UFO Sightings That Set Social Media On Fire

If there's one thing the internet loves to dig into, it's a sighting of an unidentified flying object, or UFO. Heck, even before the World Wide Web became a thing, people went positively gaga over strange lights in the sky, flying saucers, and perhaps even the appearance of an extraterrestrial or two, including some pretty wild UFO stories from far back in history. The rise of social media and of UFO-focused influencers and journalists has only stoked those fires, keeping the churn of UFO footage and the speculation swirling about it all going strong — though there are notable exceptions, like Albert Einstein's non-interest in the phenomenon.

While you might be able to dismiss many social media images and videos of UFOs (or UAPs, as the modern parlance has it — which stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or as NASA officially started calling them in 2023, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) as mistaken astronomical phenomena or outright fakes, a few more still manage to catch the eye. It's not that they're outright proof of interstellar visitors coming to Earth or even of shadowy government projects, but they certainly are fun to speculate about ... and, yes, argue about in the comments section, if you must. Some have been making the social media rounds for years now, generating plenty of discussion wherever they go even if they're not strictly confirmed by authorities.

