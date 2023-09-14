Everything We Know About The Alleged Alien Bodies Found In Peru

Oh, what a time for alien enthusiasts to be alive! Back in 2021, the CIA declassified almost 2,800 pages of actual government documents regarding investigations into UFOs — now rebranded "UAPs," or "unidentified aerial phenomenon" — going back to the 1940s, all of which are available in the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Reading Room. More recently in April 2023, Director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office Sean Kirkpatrick testified that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) was actively investigating around 650 UAPs, per Politico. Then in July, former intelligence official David Grusch testified that the U.S. government has been collecting and analyzing alien spacecraft for decades, per Space.com. A month later, former CIA agent John Ramirez said this all such reports are a buildup to a forthcoming 2027 revelation regarding alien activity on Earth, per SyFy.

Well, now alien fans in the crowd can take a deep breath and peer through the glass cover of two temperature-controlled containers presented to the public by Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan, as the Independent explains. Depending on your perspective, the sight inside will evoke either uproarious laughter or shock and awe at humanity's confirmed lack of cosmic loneliness. Inside, as Maussan professes, rests two, honest-to-goodness, little alien-looking creatures. Ok, maybe. They look a bit stiff, to be honest, and suspiciously like leftover '80s "E.T. the Extraterrestrial" plastic merchandise fetched at a tag sale and covered in buckwheat powder. But Maussan claims they're authentic, and that he's done the tests to prove it.