The Eeriest Celebrity Death Tributes

People around the world shared their reactions to the death of Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025. The legendary heavy metal singer and self-appointed Prince of Darkness left his mark on not just music but also pop culture as a whole. Everyone from Metallica to Adam Sandler posted personal messages, remembering Osbourne and sharing their fond memories of him.

British singer Rod Stewart also shared a tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman during one of his concerts; however, his contribution received swift backlash from fans and general internet commentators. Stewart decided to show off an AI-created video of Osbourne using a selfie stick, smiling and posing for pictures with other deceased musicians, such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Kurt Cobain, and Tupac Shakur.

Bruh what, Rod Stewart's tour features an AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, 2Pac, and many other artists in heaven 😭 We truly are in the end timespic.twitter.com/UbaFnVh2Jt — RileyTaugor 🏴 (@RileyTaugor) August 3, 2025

First off, the selfie stick seems way off-brand for Osbourne. Second, the use of AI to create videos and images of real people remains a hotly debated topic — morally and ethically. While it's obvious that Stewart's implication is that Osbourne is reunited with all the greats in the afterlife now, it's quite the choice to convey it in this manner.

Speaking about Stewart's controversial tribute, one X user wrote, "We truly are in the end times." Others in the comments shared a similar sentiment, believing the video to have been in poor taste.