Rappers Who Were Really Weird People

Die Antwoord stands for "the answer," but the South African rappers have historically been more content to raise questions than they have been to provide solutions. From their early days, Ninja and Yo-Landi Vi$$er have stood out with their distinctive visual style that combines cartoonish and creepy, released offbeat bangers like "I Find U Freeky" and "Pitbull Terrier," and embraced their country's "zef" subculture. "It's like, kind of bad, but kind of like this apocalyptic debris that we've stuck together," said Ninja, explaining zef in a 2010 interview with Mother Jones. "People say trashy; it's not really trashy. It's not having money, but still f***** having style."

A part of Die Antwoord's chaotic antics may stem from their past history in other high-concept bands, but the deeper truth of Die Antwoord not only somewhat cramps their self-professed style — it also strongly suggests that the weirdness and unpredictability isn't entirely an act. Apart from the outlandish imagery the band uses in its art, Ninja in particular has created headlines for equally outlandish behavior that has led to multiple allegations, and even lawsuits, that have included accusations of grooming, sexual assault, violence, and homophobia.

Die Antwoord has also been criticized for their use of blackface in their videos. For their part, they've lashed out against other projects they feel have stolen their look — from Neill Blomkamp's "Chappie," in which Die Antwoord actually appeared in, and the DC Extended Universe film "Suicide Squad."