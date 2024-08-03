The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses isn't billed as "the most dangerous band in the world" for the grins and giggles. Since the hard rock group's inception in the mid-'80s, the Los Angeles-formed outfit established itself as a magnet for all kinds of scandal and controversy. And no, this isn't only about the controversial moments Axl Rose will never live down, as the other members of the band are equally culpable and capable of participating in or producing their own drama.

For instance, they have been involved in not one but two notorious concert riots. In addition to this, Rose aired the band's dirty laundry at arguably their biggest show at the time and threatened to quit — live on stage. It doesn't end there, though, as the act released a song with offensive and racist lyrics, as well as another that used real-life intimacy noises after Steven Adler's girlfriend cheated on him with Rose and they recorded the whole ordeal. Remarkably, the record label released both tracks to the public.

The more one thinks about it, the more that Guns N' Roses' first album's title, "Appetite for Destruction," proves to be sensationally apt, summarizing their attitude and orbit to a T. So, let's head back to the jungle and discover all the biggest scandals to hit one of the rock bands with the worst drama.