The Hidden Truth Of Joe Cocker

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Joe Cocker was dogged by speculation that his curious and erratic stage moves were the result of abuse of alcohol and drugs. Indeed, Cocker endured profound addictions to substances throughout his adult life, and while he'd attain lasting sobriety in the early 1980s, Cocker was known to perform while intoxicated or during the process of becoming intoxicated.

Following a sustained period of breakout success in the late 1960s, Cocker didn't record or perform much music in the first part of the 1970s. In June 1974, a highly-anticipated comeback concert was planned for the singer at the Roxy theater in Los Angeles. Intended to be a one-night-only affair in front of an appreciative and supportive audience of Cocker associates, it instead showcased just how troubled the musician had become. "Cocker embarrassed and saddened his closest friends in the music business with a rambling, incoherent fiasco," critic John Rockwell reported in The New York Times.

That night, Cocker had trouble both standing up and remembering the lyrics to his catalog of hits if he could physically even sing them. At one point, he vomited during the show (a common occurrence in the '70s for Cocker), and at another, sat on the stage in silence while the band played "With a Little Help From My Friends."

By 1977, however, he was slowly making his way back, starting with another show in LA. According to Rolling Stone, though he showed up on stage holding a beer and behaving oddly, fans, friends, and record executives were pleasantly surprised once he started singing. Elektra/Asylum, Chairman of the Board Joe Smith said, "We saw that he was performing, and not falling down. It seemed he had pulled himself together. Now it was just a question of putting it on record."

