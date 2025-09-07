The Most Bizarre Missing Persons Cases From Cruise Ships

The mysterious disappearance of Amy Bradley has gripped audiences around the world thanks, in part, to the Netflix docuseries "Amy Bradley Is Missing." The story is chilling, heartbreaking, and truly unsettling.

Bradley was on a luxury cruise in the Caribbean with her family when she disappeared from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas on March 24, 1998. The 23-year-old spent the evening of March 23 partying on the ship's nightclub with her brother and danced with a member of the ship's band, Alister Douglas, before returning to her family's cabin around 3:30 a.m. Bradley's father, Ron, saw her asleep on the balcony around 5:30 a.m., but by 6 a.m., Amy was gone.

The Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard and the FBI searched the ship and water for Amy after her family reported her missing, but they didn't find Amy. Several theories about her disappearance have emerged over the years, from her accidentally falling overboard to her being the target of a crime. Some also speculate she was a victim of trafficking after someone came forward and claimed he saw Amy in a Curaçao brothel in January 1999, where she reportedly asked for help. Others claimed to have spotted Amy in Barbados, but these sightings haven't been confirmed to actually be her. Years after her disappearance, a photo appeared on an adult website that looked very much like Bradley, a decade or so older.

FBI investigators questioned Douglas after Amy's disappearance, but he was ultimately cleared and never charged. No suspects have been officially named in her case, and to this day, no one has heard from Amy. The FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information that could lead to her recovery or identify the person who may have harmed her.