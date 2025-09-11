The World Reacts To Charlie Kirk's Death

Charlie Kirk had the ear of the powerful people in Washington, D.C. during his career, and when he died in 2025, the federal government's chief officials openly grieved the loss. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," wrote President Donald Trump, a multiple assassination attempt survivor, on Truth Social. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump also spoke to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, calling the killing "horrific." "He was a good man," the president added. "He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him." In memory of Kirk, Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast through September 14.

Vice President JD Vance reposted President Trump's statement from Truth Social on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a brief religious sentiment. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord," Vance wrote. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also mourned the death on X: "Utterly devastating. Charlie was a close friend and confidant. He will be sorely missed by so many. Every political leader must loudly and clearly decry this violence."