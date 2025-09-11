The World Reacts To Charlie Kirk's Death
Charlie Kirk, a conservative commentator, activist, thought influencer, and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was a major figure in the conservative shift in American politics over the last decade. A frequent live speaker and guest on political podcasts, Kirk appeared in front of thousands at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025. During a Q&A portion with the assembled audience, Kirk was answering a question about mass shootings in the U.S. when someone in the area opened fire. He appeared to have been shot in the neck and was rushed away to receive emergency medical attention. Hours later, Kirk was pronounced dead at the age of 31.
Kirk was a popular if controversial media personality, and upon his death, celebrities from the worlds of politics, entertainment, and sports released statements to the media or expressed their grief on various social media platforms. Here's how public figures reacted to the shocking and sudden death of Charlie Kirk.
Top-ranked federal officials
Charlie Kirk had the ear of the powerful people in Washington, D.C. during his career, and when he died in 2025, the federal government's chief officials openly grieved the loss. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," wrote President Donald Trump, a multiple assassination attempt survivor, on Truth Social. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump also spoke to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, calling the killing "horrific." "He was a good man," the president added. "He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him." In memory of Kirk, Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast through September 14.
Vice President JD Vance reposted President Trump's statement from Truth Social on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a brief religious sentiment. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord," Vance wrote. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also mourned the death on X: "Utterly devastating. Charlie was a close friend and confidant. He will be sorely missed by so many. Every political leader must loudly and clearly decry this violence."
Prominent democrats
While Charlie Kirk was a polarizing figure aligned with conservative politics, high-ranking officials associated with the Democratic Party expressed their grief, anger, sadness, and revulsion over the shooting of the commentator and pundit. "There is no place in our country for this kind of violence," former President Joe Biden wrote on X, on behalf of himself and the former first lady. "It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones." Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, also weighed in. "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. ... [W]e all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence," she wrote on X.
Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, worked with Kirk on a podcast, and while they disagreed politically, the politician respected the activist. "Charlie Kirk's murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones," Newsom wrote on X. The governor said he "admired" Kirk's "passion and commitment to debate" and warned that violence threatens the core values that hold the United States together.
Members of Congress
Congressional leaders from both major American political parties mourned Charlie Kirk, too. "Political violence of any kind and against any individual is unacceptable and completely incompatible with American values," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a statement (via ABC News). "We pray for his family during this tragedy." After news broke of Kirk's death, the House of Representatives held a moment of silence in his honor.
From the other chamber of Congress, Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X: "Charlie Kirk was an American patriot, an inspiration to countless young people to stand up and defend the timeless truths that make our country great." Speaking to ABC News, he said Kirk showed "genuine decency and respect" to others, even during intense debates where he disagreed with them. "I don't think I can ever remember ever seeing him respond back to hatred with hate, or with anything other than respect," Lee said.
Professional athletes
After Charlie Kirk was shot in the attack at Utah Valley University, prominent athletes took to social media to denounce the act and show their support for the influencer. "The Charlie Kirk shooting was disturbing, disgusting, and wrong," opined former NFL star Robert Griffin III on X. "No one deserves to be gunned down for their beliefs," he added. Retired NFL player Julian Edelman agreed, writing on X, "Doesn't matter where you land in the political landscape. Violence like this is never acceptable."
On X, ex-NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom called the shooting "one of the most horrific things" he'd ever seen and called on the public to unite against such violence. Heisman Trophy winner-turned-NFL player Tim Tebow also shared his thoughts. "I'm shocked and devastated to learn about the passing of Charlie Kirk," he wrote on X. "He was a man of passion, courage, and devoted his life to making an eternal impact."
TV hosts and actors
Political and social fallout can sometimes follow a traumatic or violent occurrence. Predicting this, comedian Jimmy Kimmel, a talk show host and no stranger to tragedy, called for reason in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death. "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" Kimmel rhetorically asked on Instagram. "On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."
Other celebrities, particularly those who are known for their conservative or right-leaning political viewpoints, shared their thoughts on social media. "We love you, Charlie," wrote actor Candace Cameron Bure on Instagram. "Well done good and faithful servant." Comic Rob Schneider also praised Kirk for his life's work on X: "Charlie Kirk was our modern-day Founding Father. ... He was a decent, God-fearing man." One-time "The View" co-host Meghan McCain wrote on X, "Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk. The mark you have made on the world will forever be a blessing and memory."