Every President Who Survived Multiple Assassination Plots

While assassination attempts against United States presidents are definitely not an everyday occurrence, they do happen more regularly than the reader might think. While Abraham Lincoln was the first president to be shot and killed in 1865, Andrew Jackson was the first president to survive an assassination attempt 30 years earlier in 1835. Back then, disgruntled and unemployed painter Richard Lawrence slid towards the president at a public funeral, lifted his gun, took aim, and the gun misfired. Lawrence then pulled another gun, took aim, and that gun also misfired. While we could potentially count Lawrence's attempts as two failed assassination attempts, it's least two failed gunshots.

Other presidents, however, not only survived multiple gunshots but multiple assassination plots. JFK came to the same fate as Lincoln, Ronald Reagan was shot but survived, Franklin Roosevelt came under fire but was never hit, but Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all survived multiple attempts on their lives. Sometimes, skilled Secret Service intervention saved their lives. Sometimes, assassin were simply incompetent.

Some of these presidential assassination attempts were as straightforward as a single person with gun, like recent attacks against Trump. Other attempts involved convoluted plots and multiple conspirators, like when al Qaeda planned to kill Clinton with a bridge bomb in 1996. Others attempts were ridiculous enough to make one wonder what the assassin was thinking, like when Omar J. Gonzalez jumped the White House fence in 2014 and ran at the building with a knife.