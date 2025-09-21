Serial Killers Caught By Stupid Mistakes

David Berkowitz, the infamous serial killer known by the name "Son of Sam," terrorized New York City in the '70s. The former Army soldier embarked on a killing spree that left six dead and injured others as he toyed with authorities by sending letters to the press. In August 1977, he was captured by police. Not a moment too soon, according to Time, as he had planned a massacre at a nightclub.

By the time of his capture, police had been keeping a close eye on Berkowitz, who had been reported to the authorities by his neighbors for several peculiar incidents. Resultantly, his car and license plate were in the system. What tipped the case in the authority's favor was the testimony of Cacilia Davis, who had walked her dog on the night of Stacy Moskowitz's murder.

Davis recalled how Berkowitz sauntered past her, describing his walk as "like a cat," and said he was carrying something under his arm. She heard shootings a while later and recalled to police officers how she saw a cop issue a parking ticket to a vehicle situated in front of a fire hydrant not too far from the murder. The authorities checked all the parking violations issued that evening, with only Berkowitz's car coming up. What set off the alarm bells was that Berkowitz was 25 miles away from his home at that time of night. When the police approached him at his apartment, he came clean.

