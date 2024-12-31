Serial Killers Who Vanished And Were Never Found

Jack the Ripper's killings in the impoverished East End of London from August to November 1888, were so brutal that they're difficult to forget. Investigators have linked five murders to him, though others speculate that the shadowy Jack may have been responsible for even more deaths. Those canonical five Jack the Ripper victims had tragic lives and deaths. They were all vulnerable, low-income women. Some resorted to at least occasional sex work to survive and all were found with knife wounds. Perhaps most chilling of all, some of these women were dramatically mutilated, with cuts allegedly so precise that many wondered if someone with surgical training was responsible

The stomach-churning spectacle of the killings, lurid setting, and misogynistic attitudes towards the victims meant that the Jack the Ripper case easily seized attention. Investigators received multiple letters allegedly from the killer, but Charles Warren, then London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner, wrote in October 1888 that "we have received scores of hoaxing letters" (via National Archives). One missive, the "From Hell" letter, was supposedly mailed with part of a kidney but was likely a bad joke.

Despite all the attention, Jack the Ripper was never caught. Police did find evidence that suggested the killer lived locally, but investigative techniques could only go so far, and the transient, wary population of the area did little to help officers.

