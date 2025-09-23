Every Conspiracy About Underwater UFOs Explained

There's a reason that many UFO enthusiasts treat them as possible alien visitors. The "F" in Unidentified Flying Objects rather pointedly directs the interested upward. Science fiction and paranormal investigators alike urged mid-20th-century readers to "keep watching the skies." And those with abduction stories describe being taken up and away.

Advertisement

Such stories (and a plethora of books, films, and TV shows) have made UFOs the most famous of mysterious objects buzzing about the modern world. But they have a counterpart down here on Earth — specifically, under the seas. There are numerous reports of what have been dubbed Unidentified Submerged Objects, or USOs. It's a term not exclusive to mystery craft; the U.S. Naval Institute has written about several encounters with USOs that were unknown or rarely-seen sea beasts. But there have also been reports of strange lights or ships prowling the deep waters of the world, sometimes even transitioning from the sea to the skies or vice versa.

USO sightings haven't just been a matter of strange or exciting encounters either. Like with the UFO phenomena, they've sparked a rush of conspiracy theories. Aliens are in that mix, naturally, but there are also covert programs and government cover-ups to fret about too. We'll do our best to briefly explain the alleged conspiracies about USOs.

Advertisement