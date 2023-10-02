Everything That's Come Out About Aliens In 2023

While UFOs have made the news more often in 2023 than in recent years, the subject doesn't usually beat geopolitical developments to claim front-page headlines. However, that changed in February, when it was announced that over the course of a week, a series of unidentified objects had been detected in American and Canadian airspace before being shot down.

It was soon confirmed that a total of four objects had been downed. The first object was identified as a Chinese spy balloon, but with regard to whether the other objects were of extra-terrestrial origin, U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck said in a press conference: "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," according to Reuters. However, other sources within the military told the outlet that there was no evidence that any of the objects were alien craft, and NPR has claimed that the vagueness of the military in their reporting of the incidents was an attempt to remain accurate with limited data.

At the end of March, it was reported that the Pentagon had refused to release footage of one of the balloons filmed at the moment it was shot out of the sky. '"Footage of aircraft interactions with the high-altitude objects does exist — but remains classified," a Pentagon spokesperson told PetaPixel. "Release of the images and footage is not possible at this time. No timeline has been provided for future release."