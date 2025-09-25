France has a long and fascinating history, with its thousands of châteaux offering bricks-and-mortar proof of both past glories and incredible wealth. The Loire Valley in the center of the country is home to more than 300 castles of varying shapes and sizes, and arguably the most spectacular of them all is Chambord.

This 500-year-old, wedding-cake-like confection dominates the landscape, and is notable for many reasons. Chambord is the country's largest game reserve, the castle's village is the only one in the country to be state-owned, and the castle's walled park is the same size as inner Paris and the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Although it has 83 staircases, including the celebrated helical construction at the building's heart, and 426 rooms, only 60 of them are open to the public. But there is more to Chambord than the grandeur of the architecture, the splendour of its surroundings, and the opulence of the furnishings. Ghosts of its past cling to this magnificent monument, sending shivers up the spines of many visitors. Here's a look at why France's Chambord Castle is more haunted than you know.

