Haunting Cold Cases Solved By Genetic Genealogy In 2025

The small body of a child was discovered in a Fairfax County, Virginia, creek in June 1972. At the time, investigators could determine that the individual had died as a result of a blunt force trauma event no more than a day before the discovery. And that was all detectives could determine about the murder victim, whose death became a cold case filed under the placeholder name John Lorton Doe for more than five decades.

Rapidly developing criminological technology in the 2000s provided more clues and information about the remains, the manner in which they died, and who they were. In 2004, facial recognition software led to a notion of the boy's appearance when he was alive, and the FBI was able to create a DNA profile based on a few hairs used in the 1972 autopsy. Still, the case remained open until 2021, when the final traces of testable hair were sent to a forensic lab for sophisticated testing. The information gathered from that was used to build a genetic profile, which was compared to samples in genetic databases. In 2025, the Fairfax County Police Department announced that John Lorton Doe was really Carl Matthew Bryant, and he was 4 years old when he died. His DNA was a match to his mother, Vera Bryant, who died in 1980, and was exhumed in an effort to make the match.

According to Vera's family, Vera and her boyfriend, James Hedgepeth (also deceased), said they were going to Virginia with Carl and his infant brother, James, to visit Hedgepeth's family, but she came back without the children, and they never saw them again. Baby James' whereabouts are unknown.