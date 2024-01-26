The Tragic 1991 Yogurt Shop Murders And What The Autopsy Reports Revealed

Officials sealed the autopsy reports in the wake of the murders "to preserve confidentiality of evidence," according to the Associated Press, but bits of the findings are shared at CaseText. As the case progressed, the horrific details of what Amy Ayers, 13, her best friend 15-year-old Sarah Harbison, Sarah's older sister, Jennifer, 17, and her coworker Eliza Thomas, also 17, suffered through came to light. That night, Ayers and Sarah Harbison walked over from a nearby mall to meet up with Jennifer, who was closing the shop with Eliza. A few hours later all four were dead. Ayers, who firefighters found in the back of the shop in the prep area, had two gunshot wounds to the head made with two different caliber pistols — a .22 and a .380 — with the second being the fatal shot, according to court documents in the case (via FindLaw). She also had ligature marks around her neck from being strangled, but not fatally so.

They found the other three girls in the store room. Their nude bodies had been stacked up and were badly burned. They too had been tied up and all three died from single gunshot wounds to the back of the head made with a .22-caliber gun. The slugs were badly damaged making it impossible for the investigators to tell if they all came from the same weapon. They found a ligature around Jennifer Harbison's neck and the killer or killers had also sexually assaulted Sarah Haberson. Police never recovered the murder weapons.