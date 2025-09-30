The Most Haunted Movie Theaters In The US

Haunted houses have been a mainstay in the public imagination, whether in books and movies like "The Amityville Horror" or Halloween-related attractions where people pay to be scared out of their wits. But purported hauntings don't just happen in homes. Some of the allegedly most haunted places in the U.S. include hotels, hospitals, even lighthouses. And then there's a myriad of old movie theaters across the country where people claim to have experienced paranormal activity, seen unexplained figures, and heard strange, disembodied noises.

Among these movie palaces where hauntings have been reported is one of the most famous theaters in the world, along with others that are less so. Most of them hail from the 1920s, the beginning of the Golden Age of cinema, when a few companies controlled the industry. Perhaps the best known of these is Grauman's Chinese Theatre (now called TCL Chinese Theatres) in Los Angeles, where at least two ghosts are said to roam backstage. Other, lesser-known — but by no means allegedly less haunted — old movie theaters included the Bagdad Theatre in Portland, Oregon; the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York; the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles; and the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah. All of them have their own legends, mysteries, and tragedies that have marked these movie theaters forever.

