Why Old Hollywood Is Considered The Golden Age Of Hollywood

Arc lights cut through the Los Angeles night. Outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre, more than 10,000 crazed movie fans were held back by mounted police. They were waiting to see Hollywood's elite dressed to the nines as they exited limousines to attend the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz" on August 15, 1939, according to the Los Angeles Times. Behind the scenes, a virtual army of studio employees and others worked not only to create the films but also to craft every aspect of what the public knew or saw about the film world, including giving actors new names and controlling many aspects of their lives.

Hollywood's Golden Age, generally considered to run from the 1920s to the 1960s, is a period in the American film industry that is as much about control as it is about a burgeoning art form and new technology. And what we have come to know as Old Hollywood was — like other American industries, including Detroit's auto plants — a "highly efficient assembly line" that "enabled a studio to release a film a week," according to the New York Center for Visual History. Even so, the studio system still allowed for creativity, which helped produce some of the greatest Hollywood films in history.