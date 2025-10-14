The Incredible Escape And Recapture Of El Chapo

The name Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera probably doesn't ring a bell, but his nickname, "El Chapo," almost certainly does. It means "short," and it's a common, playful label for men of short stature in Mexico. This is where El Chapo operated for two long stretches, separated by a prison term, as one of the most notorious, dangerous, and, to be frank, successful criminals in recorded history. As the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, he became an almost mythical figure for the way he somehow tracked tons of illicit and illegal drugs into the U.S. For his second act, El Chapo raised the stakes: He escaped from one of Mexico's most highly secure prisons in 2015 in a manner both baffling and frightening.

A decade on, and El Chapo remains locked up, serving out a life sentence in a prison that's been able to keep him behind bars. Here then is how he got to that point. From his rise through a cutthroat and criminal underworld to his status as a prisoner who's escaped jail a surprising amount of times, the reestablishment of his empire, and the story of how he somehow survived one of the most famous manhunts in American history.