What It Really Means When Someone Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

It's a sentence easy to grasp in the abstract: life in prison. When the possibility of parole is removed, it becomes even simpler. But it's one thing to hear that a human being has been sentenced to spend the rest of their days behind bars, and quite another to endure it.

Prison Writers provides a platform for convicts to share their stories. One of them, Leonard Scovens, wrote about the psychological toll a life sentence takes from its earliest days, particularly on someone convicted at 23 as he was. "I spent the first few years ... muttering incoherently to myself and chewing my fingernails to bleeding nubs while I contemplated the most painless methods of suicide for American prisoners." Scovens described the coping mechanisms of older inmates who were sentenced to life: religion, drugs (either smuggled in or cooked up in cells), imaginary friends, trading sex for privileges, or acceptance of a violent criminal lifestyle. Deprived of so many other freedoms, Scovens took solace in sky-watching.

Another convict, Quentin Jones, described life sentences as "death by incarceration." Meditation and music were his tools for enduring his sentence, handed down when he was 18, but the harsh conditions of his incarceration left their mark by the time he wrote his article 20 years later. The hard beds ruined his back, sharing a cell with seven other men reminded him of slavery, and the fear — and likely reality — of dying in prison was an ever-looming specter.