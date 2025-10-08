Rock Legends Who Ended Their Careers Over Health Problems

English guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Dave Mason has remained a continued presence on the rock scene since the 1960s, after first making his name as a member of Traffic. In 1969, he left the group to begin a solo career, recording and touring continuously during a career that lasted an impressive six decades. He released three gold and one platinum album, and played on some of the biggest rock albums of all time, including The Rolling Stones' "Beggar's Banquet" and The Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Electric Ladyland."

Like many classic rock legends, Mason made music a career for his entire working life, continuing to play to an age at which many of those in more conventional careers would have long since retired. However, in September 2025, he made the sad announcement that his playing days were no more. The guitarist had been forced to cancel his ongoing "Traffic Jam 2024" tour in September 2024 due to being diagnosed with a serious heart complaint. Unfortunately, he also contracted a serious infection during recovery, and it appeared that Mason's health would not significantly improve to allow him to tour again. Mason admitted he was forced to be "closing the curtain on 60 remarkable years of rock n' roll and marking the end of a significant era in music history" (via Instagram).

But Mason isn't the only rock legend to have to say goodbye to the stage due to health issues. Here are three more artists whose careers have wound down in recent years.