The Brutality Of 19th-Century Prisons

Prior to the American Revolutionary War, which ran from 1775 to 1783, the United States criminal justice system was less about punishment and reform and more about embarrassment. It was reportedly common for non-capital offenders to be branded, whipped, mutilated, or subjected to public humiliation. The English criminal code formed the basis for this pre-1800s justice system that was found in many regions of the United States at the time. Yet historians say that compared to how things were in England, criminals in America were more likely to be forgiven — especially for less severe crimes — and rarely put to death.

Moreover, while the concept of imprisonment (or placing into captivity people who were undesirable in society, for various reasons) has been theorized to be as old as cannibalism, it's difficult to paint an accurate picture of how the prison system developed in America before 1775. What's known is that prior to the reformation of the country's prison system, the majority of jails across the country weren't built to be permanent confinement rooms. Rather, accused persons and criminals awaiting trial were held there as authorities decided on their fitting punishment.

A major shift took place during the earlier half of the 19th century. Two similar but competing approaches to incarceration, originating from prisons in two different states, began to shape how America enacted justice upon those it deemed to be criminals. This evolution came with its own problems, all of which contributed to making 19th-century American imprisonment a brutal, hellish experience.

