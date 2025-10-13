The Horrors Of B-17 Combat In WWII

Today, the B-17 bomber is regarded as a legendary aircraft of World War II. From its development and manufacture, which sometimes included building a fake town atop a Boeing plant, to taking to the skies, it was meant to be a long-range, high-altitude heavy bomber that inflicted major damage on Axis targets during daytime runs. Its four turbocharged engines were nothing to sniff at, and neither was its armament, ranging from the bombs in its bays to the multiple gunners that took position aboard each plane. The first prototype came about in the 1930s, though by the time the U.S. entered the war in December 1941, the craft was on its B-17E iteration (more are likely familiar with the B-17G).

However, while the B-17 was often called the "Flying Fortress" and gained a reputation for surviving heavy fire (including helping save the life of Dallas Cowboy Legend Tom Landry), serving on one wasn't easy. Other sources indicate that only 36% of crew members completed their required tour of 25 missions. The 100th Bomb Group, also called the Bloody Hundredth, was known to lose 12 or more planes on missions. During these bombing runs, planes would face German aircraft — including the Messerschmitt Me 262, the world's first jet fighter used in wartime — and ground-based flak guns blasting shrapnel-loaded shells miles upward. Even when a B-17 crew wasn't facing enemy fire, they still had to deal with the harsh conditions of flying a largely unpressurized high-altitude plane for long-range bombing missions.

