The Worst Ways To Die In World War II

Those who survived the initial atomic explosions at Hiroshima and Nagasaki were by no means out of danger. Many of the survivors were exposed to high doses of radiation from the initial blasts, and others were exposed to energy emitted from debris and fallout after the fact. In simple terms, radiation is either waves or small particles that carry energy. One important source of radiation is unstable atoms like those used to make nuclear weapons. Certain forms are dangerous when they hit the body because they can alter atoms or molecules, essentially by running into them. If enough molecules in a cell are altered, the cell itself can be damaged or killed.

Short-term radiation poisoning can present with confusion, low blood pressure, diarrhea (perhaps containing blood), fever, and weakness, among other symptoms, progressing to death if the damage is severe enough. Over longer periods, damage to cells can lead to cancers, especially but not exclusively leukemia. Radiation poisoning boosted the Hiroshima and Nagasaki death tolls in the months after the blasts, though it's difficult to disentangle these victims from those who died of burns and other injuries.

With caveats about the difficulty of determining specific numbers for the affected cities, scientists were able to confirm increases in cancer rates among survivors. According to Columbia University's K=1 Project, leukemia, especially among children, peaked four to six years after the attacks. Clinicians ultimately determined that those exposed to radiation from the bombs had a 46% higher likelihood of developing this cancer than other populations. The second, smaller bump came about 10 years later for solid cancers (i.e., not in the blood). This had a smaller 10.7% risk increase. One bright spot: Children of survivors, provided they were not in the womb during the attack, seemed to be free of inherited effects.

