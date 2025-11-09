Why Fighting On WWII's Pacific Front Was Worse Than You Thought

Late in the war, the crew of the USS Indianapolis suffered one of the most unexpected and frightening hazards of the Pacific war when, after they evacuated their sinking ship, they were attacked by sharks. On July 30, 1945, two torpedoes launched by a Japanese submarine crippled the Indianapolis, which sank in a mere 12 minutes, taking just under 300 of its crew with it.

Advertisement

Despite having little time to do so, 900 men had managed to evacuate into the waters of the Pacific. Over the four days and five nights they waited in the sea for rescue, the number of survivors was whittled to just 316. While many died by other causes — in addition to the obvious hazards of the open ocean, many had been wounded in the attack — the shark attacks have become the most infamous. There's no accounting for how many men died from these predators, but survivor accounts by those who witnessed such attacks make harrowing reading, with survivors reporting kicking the sharks to dissuade them.

The Japanese had, unfortunately for them, hit the Indianapolis too late. The ship was returning from a very important mission when it was struck, having just delivered nuclear weapon parts to scientists preparing the weapons on the island of Tinian. The men of the Indianapolis would be avenged many times over with the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which occurred just a few days after the survivors were rescued.

Advertisement