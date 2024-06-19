What Happened To People's Bodies When The Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombs Exploded?

The men who dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 couldn't comprehend the devastation they had unleashed, not on a human scale. Flying overhead, they could perceive the immense mushroom clouds. Hours later, the smoke was still too thick to see anything below. Photographs taken from above when the air was clear showed how much of both cities had been leveled, but still didn't convey the cost of human life. Before the bombs were detonated, early estimates anticipated casualties in the neighborhood of 20,000. The actual death toll, around 140,000 for Hiroshima and 70,000 at Nagasaki, was an unsettling realization for both President Harry Truman and J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The victims had their own limits of perspective. The fires obscured their vision, and the extent of the damage was so vast that many surviving eyewitnesses to Hiroshima were aghast when they learned that a single attack was responsible for so much destruction. But there was no question of the horrors of the atomic bomb for those caught in its wake. Thousands were killed instantly at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and thousands more would endure months, years, even decades of agony directly or indirectly caused by the bombings.

Survivors have shared their stories of how the atomic bomb impacted their lives over the years, from the scars to the impact on their worldview. The immediate effects of the bombs on their bodies, and on those of the dead, are no less unsettling than the long-term consequences and have had a serious impact on assessments of both attacks.