The Tragic Story Of 9-Year-Old Shannon Matthews' Abduction

The story that unfolded at Leeds Crown Court was both tragic and almost comic. During questioning, Michael Donovan — who had pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment — insisted Karen Matthews was the driving force behind the plot. He told the court she kept threatening him, and he was frightened of her. "Karen told me I had to follow the plan," he said, per The Guardian. While he cut a sad figure (his own legal representative called him a "pathetic inadequate"), Karen was defiant on the stand.

Advertisement

She blamed Donovan, as well as her and Craig Meehan's families, and changed her account of events. After Shannon was found but before Karen's arrest, the mother suggested that Donovan took her daughter amid a fight she was having with Meehan. Later, Karen said she had arranged for Donovan to take Shannon and planned to leave Meehan. But the evidence against her and Donovan was damning. During the trial, which included clips of her appeals, it emerged that Shannon had been drugged with temazepam while kidnapped, and a length of elastic, tied round her waist and attached to a beam in the roof, prevented her from leaving.

Even worse, the court heard that forensic tests proved Shannon had been given sedatives for almost two years before her abduction. Donovan claimed that she had happily played games and watched DVDs, and they had even snuck out — albeit with her on a leash — a couple of times during the search for her. But as reported by the Independent, the court was told the experience had left Shannon "disturbed and traumatized."

Advertisement