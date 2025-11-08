The U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War was so controversial that one could argue it was really just a string of horrible events, each one more infamous than the last. But even in a packed field, where bad decisions were followed by tragedy over and over again for years, in a war that almost everyone could see was unwinnable, there are still a handful of moments that stand out as the worst of the worst.

Some of the worst incidents were not on the battlefield or even in Vietnam. The murder of four students at Kent State by National Guard members is still well-known as one of the low points surrounding the war. However, there are enough controversial events that took place directly as a part of the war itself that more tangentially related events are not even necessary to understand just how many disastrous moments resulted from U.S. involvement in Southeast Asia.

Spanning more than a decade and resulting in the deaths of an unforgivable number of people, these were some of the most infamous events of the Vietnam War.