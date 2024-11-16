Being a special forces soldier in any branch of any military force is not the same thing as being a soldier in the regular military, and with the power they wield comes more responsibility. Just like Delta Force has strict rules they have to follow and SEAL Team Six has some odd rules to follow, the Green Berets have their own set of requirements, traditions, and skills necessary to make it out of training and into some of the most dangerous situations on the planet.

Advertisement

The history of the Green Berets is older than any other special forces branch of the military. They were officially created in 1952 to tackle unconventional warfare problems, but their roots stretched back to World War II. The then-unofficial headgear they donned was a nod to two foreign forces their predecessors worked closely with during that war: the French (who wore berets) and the British (who wore a lot of the same shade of green). It wasn't until 1961 that President John F. Kennedy made the Green Beret's green beret official; one year later, he called it "a symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom" (via The U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum).

Advertisement

These days, the distinctive and well-known beret comes with a whole load of responsibilities for the fighters who have proved themselves good enough to wear one. Here are some of the strict rules Green Berets have to follow.