Irish Music Legend Sinead O'Connor Dead At 56

From her first album, 1987's "The Lion and the Cobra," Sinead O'Connor broke the mold, combining pop and alternative rock with a one-of-a-kind presence with her shaved head and intense live performances. "She came along at a time when alternative music was just starting to cross into the mainstream, but she was straddling both those things," music critic Jessica Hopper told NPR in 2021, "She was immediately iconoclastic."

O'Connor's refusal to play by the rules often negatively impacted her career, as was the case when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II during a live performance on Saturday Night Live in 1992, as a protest against the Catholic church's concealment of child sexual abuse by some of its clergy, per American Songwriter. "I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me on the right track," she recalled in her memoir "Rememberings."

Later in life, she explored various religious practices, including becoming ordained in the independent Irish Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church before converting to Islam in 2018, according to The National News. In her 1990 song "The Emperor's New Clothes" O'Connor sings, "I will live by my own policies/I will sleep with a clear conscience/I will sleep in peace." And she did.

