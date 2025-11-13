The Most Popular Film From Every Year Of The 1970s Explained

What an explosive decade the 1970s turned out to be for historic filmmaking. You can't throw a dart at the calendar of any year without hitting some classic title that helped form the art of cinema. These movies also ended up making incredible revenue for the studios that produced them and launched some of the best-known figures in the industry into the careers they now enjoy. For viewers, they're also peak creations that new audiences find again and again, discovering just how rich this cinematic age really is.

There was no shortage of diversity in the films being made back then. Classic horror titles were taking huge risks and delivering thrills no audience had ever encountered. Disaster flicks set pulses racing and introduced viewers to the idea of super-sized, effects-laden blockbusters. Musicals were setting records, romances were setting hearts racing, and superhero adventures were setting new standards for how convincing filmmaking could be.

Pulling back the curtain on the biggest films in each year of the 1970s reveals intriguing behind-the-scenes happenings and industry insider goings-on that make the lore of these movies even more fascinating. From the instant chemistry of the "Love Story" stars to the lofty financial demands made by the most famous actor in "Superman: The Movie," here's a look at the inner workings and cinematic success of the biggest films of the disco decade.

