5 Rock Songs From 1975 That Are So Underrated

It's fair to say that 1975 was a pretty solid year for music, with releases from that year remaining firmly embedded within the pop culture consciousness half a century later. Among the albums released that year are Bob Dylan's "Blood on the Tracks," David Bowie's "Young Americans," Jersey legend Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run," Patti Smith's "Horses," the Eagles' "One of These Nights," Elton John's "Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy," Heart's "Dreamboat Annie," Aerosmith's "Toys in the Attic," Queen's "A Night at the Opera," Neil Young's "Tonight's the Night," Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," and Led Zeppelin's "Physical Grafitti," boasting an album cover bursting with cultural references.

As incomplete as it is, that's a pretty impressive list by anyone's standards, including dozens of songs that remain beloved classics for fans — both those who bought the vinyl back in '75, and ensuing generations of music lovers who've discovered those iconic songs via CDs, and then streaming. With all the incredible music unleashed within a single 12-month period, it's no surprise that a lot of worthy albums and singles have flown under the mainstream radar.

And that's a shame. It's only with the passage of time that some unsung classics have emerged, claiming their rightful place among that awe-inspiring pantheon of rock LPs. From a proto-punk cult classic to a hard-rocking hit, read further to explore five rock songs from 1975 that are so underrated.