5 Classic Rock Songs From The '80s That Don't Sound 40 Years Old

The 1980s were a pivotal decade for the music business. As the popularity of singer-songwriters (think Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, James Taylor, etc.) waned, and the glossy pop-rock of the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and their ilk faded from the charts, an eclectic array of artists moved to the forefront as various subgenres competed for radio play. Punk rock gave way to new wave, with synthesizers dominating the soundscape, while so-called "hair metal" took over the Los Angeles music scene.

Of course, that's only a small slice of a very large and exceptionally diverse range of artists who gained popularity during the 1980s, an era when the rise of MTV meant that visual appeal became as important as the music itself. Still, there are certain hallmarks of 1980s music that immediately identify music from that era, ranging from the aforementioned overuse of synthesizers to the so-called "gated " drum sound popularized by Phil Collins in "In the Air Tonight" before being relentlessly copied by other artists.

Yet there were also songs that spat in the face of musical trends, defying categorization and standing the test of time, sounding as vibrant today as they did all those decades ago. For proof, keep on reading for a roundup of five classic rock songs from the '80s that don't sound 40 years old.

