The Smash Hit Songs On Trump's Playlist Are As Random As You'd Expect

When he's not busying himself with the labors of being the Commander-in-Chief and sitting upon the seat of power of the U.S. federal government, President Donald Trump is relaxing at his private residence at Mar-A-Lago, the resort he owns in Palm Beach, Florida. One of Trump's favorite activities, according to what his "closest friends" told Axios, is entertaining on the resort's patio area, and subjecting his guests to music played at such a high volume that it's sometimes difficult to carry on a conversation.

It's like Trump is listening anyway; he apparently lights up with joy as each song plays. That's because he's controlling the music. When he's in "DJ T" mode, as it's been nicknamed by Mar-A-Lago's most entrenched, Trump uses his personal iPad to stream a playlist constructed on the scandal-prone Spotify service consisting of 13 carefully chosen selections. Every night on the patio, it's apparently the same collection of 13 songs, over and over. While there are many stars that Donald Trump can't stand, his curated virtual mixtape is reserved for only his favorites. Let's pull up the Trump playlist and analyze all those classic hits.