How Sinead O'Connor's Infamous SNL Appearance Led To A Lifetime Ban

In 1992, Sinéad O'Connor made history on "Saturday Night Live" — and earned a lifetime ban from the show for taking aim at Pope John Paul II and the Catholic Church.

The outspoken singer performed a cappella rendition of Bob Marley's song "War." Though Marley's lyrics are more rooted in the conflict that racism creates among humanity, O'Connor honed in on his claims of overcoming evil for her planned protest. Before taking the stage, Far Out Magazine says her rehearsals didn't reveal her actual plans — she held up an image of a refugee child, nothing more. But during her performance of the song, the singer ended by holding up a picture of Pope John Paul II — a protest of the widespread sexual abuse of children that was conducted within and hidden by the Catholic Church — and tearing it to pieces as she just as she sang the word "evil" in Marley's line, "We have confidence in good over evil."

According to Far Out Magazine, NBC Vice-President of Late Night Rick Ludwin said that he "literally jumped out of [his] chair" after seeing the stunt.