These 5 Songs Define '70s Glam Rock

The artist most commonly associated with glam rock nowadays is arguably David Bowie, who made the genre's definitive statement with the release of his classic album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars" in 1972. For the album, as well as the concerts in support of its release, Bowie took on the persona of the title character, an androgynous, bisexual, extraterrestrial rock star, by sporting his now iconic orange-dyed hairdo and a range of eye-popping stage outfits.

This was an apocalyptic, loosely structured concept album that told Ziggy's story, culminating in his death. It is an album bursting with great glam tunes, but chief among them is "Starman," a celebratory anthem heralding the alien's imminent arrival on Earth. The lead single from the album, Bowie performed it on the influential British music show "Top of the Pops", which launched it into the Top 10 of the U.K. singles chart. It was with this release that Bowie's stardom was assured — from here, his discography would remain an important touchstone for rockers across the globe. Undeniably glam rock — an aspect that might be expected to date it somewhat — "Starman" has proven to be one of the most enduring and popular songs in Bowie's entire discography.

Proving himself to be an artist who was unwilling to be pinned down to an image that had brought him so much success, Bowie sensationally "killed off" the Ziggy Stardust character during a concert in 1973 so he could move away from the glam genre. It was a move akin to Bob Dylan's controversial embrace of electric guitar at the expense of his folk roots, and it correctly signalled that glam rock itself would be a fleeting affair for both artists and the listening public.