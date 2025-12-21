5 Rock Songs From The '80s We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The End Of Time

Whether it's huge, anthemic bands like Def Leppard or Bon Jovi, pure rock-out groups like AC/DC, or gentler, high-minded fare like U2, the 1980s produced some superb exemplars of rock music. The '80s were also a time when rock bifurcated beyond its classic "golden era" (around 1964 to 1982) and turned increasingly eclectic in terms of sub-genres and contemporary influences, such as electropop. And just as '60s and '70s bands produced rock music we'll keep blasting till the day we die, so did the '80s.

Choosing a mere five songs from the entire decade is quite a feat. So for the purposes of this article, we've got to get thoughtful and avoid songs that are too obvious or read like a mindless assemblage of greatest '80s hits. At the same time, we can't get too obscure. Our songs should retain some broader, non-niche appeal. Songs also need to be nuanced or substantive enough to not get repetitive over time, meaning they can't rely too heavily on big, hooky choruses.

We're also steering clear of metal, like Black Sabbath under Ronnie James Dio, Iron Maiden, and Metallica's legendary '80s albums. Much of this music is approachable enough in comparison to modern metal to skew hard rock, but is, by definition, not rock. On that note, we've got to cover a variety of styles that accurately portray the full range of '80s rock that properly encapsulates the decade. Whether it's the unapologetic, balls-to-the-wall energy of Motörhead's Ace of Spades, the emotionally teeming roots-rock of "I'm On Fire" of Bruce Springsteen, or The Purple One himself crying out for "Purple Rain," there's a lot of music to celebrate.