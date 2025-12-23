Bizarre Celebrity Moments We Can't Forget

It seems as though people who reach a certain level of celebrity are bound to have a bizarre moment or two that their fans can't get out of their heads. Who can forget Will Smith delivering that bone-shaking slap to Chris Rock's face and creating one of the Oscars' most controversial moments of all time? Or Michael Jackson showing off his son to photographers in Berlin by dangling him over a hotel balcony? It's weird engagement like this that draws attention of the unwanted kind to figures who already live their lives under a microscope.

Whether it's eccentric behavior captured during an interview like the Tom Cruise couch-jumping incident or more repulsive occurrences like Ariana Grande licking donuts for kicks, there's no shortage of oddball instances where celebrities behaved in uncharacteristically strange ways. The most memorable of these become the stuff of pop culture legend. Thanks to the far-reaching memory of the internet, they're always within easy reach for revisiting.

From foolish follies to fabulous flubs to downright inexplicable exploits, the world of famous figures is filled with unforgettably bizarre moments. To revel in the strangeness, here are some of the most indelible incidents that still have the world scratching its collective head and wondering just how weird celebrities can get.