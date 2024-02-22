The Oscars' Most Controversial Moments Of All Time

Winning an Academy Award is a rare accomplishment, and a life goal of many people who devote their professional lives to film. But it's not necessarily a big deal for those who have won and refused Oscars. It's always newsworthy and scandalous when such an incident transpires, and it certainly was the first time it happened.

At the Eighth Annual Academy Awards in 1936, the Oscar for Best Writing (Screenplay) went to Dudley Nichols for "The Informer," for his script based on Liam O'Flaherty's novel set during the Irish Civil War. Nichols was one of the most politically powerful writers in Hollywood: In 1920, he'd helped create the Screen Writers Guild (SWG), the first film industry labor union for writers before the creation of the Writers Guild of America, and he acted as its president for two years.

At the time of Nichols' win, the SWG was fighting for reasonable and fair labor practices within the Hollywood studio system. When his name was called out at the ceremony, held at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, Nichols took the stage to reject his Oscar. "To accept it would be to turn my back on nearly 1,000 members of the Screen Writers Guild," he said (per Collider).