Actors Who Ruined Their Careers On Live TV

At the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, John Travolta was supposed to introduce a star musical performer — Idina Menzel, the Broadway star who was set to perform the hit song "Let It Go" from "Frozen." Unfortunately, he got the singer's name as wrong as wrong can be and announced Menzel as "Adele Dazeem," to the delight of the meme-making corner of the internet. While the pair poked fun at the incident at the 2015 Oscars, things once again got a little weird when Travolta kept touching Menzel's face in a stunt that was pre-planned but looked more than a little awkward.

So, did Adele Dazeem single-handedly destroy Travolta's career? It might seem unlikely, but weirdly, the numbers are on this theory's side. Apart from a turn as Robert Shapiro in the acclaimed true crime drama series "American Crime Story," almost all of Travolta's post-2014 projects have been critically-panned turkeys, and per the film industry database The Numbers, the actor's star power started dimming considerably nigh-immediately after the incident.

Maybe Adele Dazeem was a watershed moment for Travolta's cultural net worth, or perhaps it's all just a coincidence. What can be said with certainty, however, is that the incident benefitted Menzel greatly. "It ended up being one of the best things that happened for my career because all the people that had no idea who I was were like ... 'Who is this girl?'" she said in a 2021 interview with Today's Sunday Sitdown.