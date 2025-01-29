The Most Controversial SNL Musical Guests Of All Time

Even after some 50 years on television, it's still a really big deal for a musician to book the musical guest spot on an episode of "Saturday Night Live." One of the last outlets for live performance on broadcast television, singing and playing a couple of songs on an installment of the popular and influential late-night sketch comedy and variety show can bring on a lot of attention (and stimulate record sales and streaming numbers) for both up-and-comers and established acts. But because "Saturday Night Live" is primarily a satirical show that aims to speak truth to power, it can also make headlines. While some of the most controversial "SNL" skits of all time have brought bad press and criticism to the show, it's a weird fact of "Saturday Night Live" that a musical guest making national news with their performance is exceptionally rare. Things really have to go wrong to create a scandal, either by the musician acting out on purpose, making a political or artistic statement, or just because they're in no shape to perform.

Here are all the times when the musical guest spots on "SNL" weren't a mundane, vaguely pleasant part of the show, and when they overshadowed all the scripted comedy with some real-life drama.