Rules Paul McCartney Makes His Staff Follow

Getting someone to speak candidly about what it's like to work for Paul McCartney is apparently a little difficult, because most people are understandably content to simply sing his praises ... and a lot of them. That's not entirely surprising: Get hired by Paul McCartney — whether that's as a concert crew member, part of his backing band, or in makeup and wardrobe — and it's pretty much a guarantee that someone's at the top of their game.

Take it from band bassist Brian Ray. He's worked with McCartney for years, and told business culture consultant Stan Slap (via LinkedIn) that working for McCartney is pretty straightforward: "He is a great leader and a great boss. He wants the best out of people and he really gets it. Not because he's a tyrant in any way, because he certainly isn't, but because he stays on it. He throws down every time we play. He's going to step on the gas and reach deep every night ..."

And unsurprisingly, he expects the same from those who work for him. Ray lauded McCartney for his method of leadership, which is basically hiring the best, treating them right, and getting the best out of them. Simple, right? He remembers people, too: In 2004, one of the makeup artists who worked with the then up-and-coming Beatles ahead of their appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" re-introduced herself to McCartney. He not only remembered her, but remembered the reassurances she'd given him ahead of the show. "I was blown away," Riccie Johnson told CBS. Even the best leaders, however, have their rules.