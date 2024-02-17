The Most Tragic Detail About Paul McCartney Everyone Forgets

Paul McCartney's 21st-century persona has been shaped by more than six decades spent in the public eye. From the early days of Beatlemania, he quickly became famous for his cheekiness, joviality, and quick wit, as well as his relaxed attitude to fame even as he achieved success after success. Arguably, he is considered on the lighter-hearted side of the Fab Four alongside Ringo Starr, while George Harrison and John Lennon are known for their comparative acerbicness. Lennon, in particular, is often considered the most tragic Beatle, with a difficult upbringing, personal problems, and addiction to deal with during a lifetime that was shockingly cut short at the age of 40 when he was shot to death outside his New York City apartment.

But McCartney has also faced his own tragedies, most famously the death of his wife and musical collaborator Linda McCartney, who died of breast cancer in 1998. McCartney was also in the newspapers consistently during the 2000s due to his acrimonious divorce from his second wife, Heather Mills, which reportedly took a tremendous emotional toll on the songwriter. Both of these trials in McCartney's personal life took place after he had already achieved worldwide fame and are commonly known among his fans. But fans are less likely to recall that, like his future songwriting partner John Lennon, McCartney also experienced a painful adolescence due to the loss of his mother, Mary, who died when he was just 14 years old.