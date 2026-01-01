Iconic '70s Love Songs That Went Platinum

The first time Billy Joel landed a top-five single was with "Just the Way You Are" in February 1978, obviously striking upon a need in his audience. Even the creation itself is steeped in romance: Joel wrote the song for his then-wife, Elizabeth Weber, as a birthday gift. "Just the Way You Are" has been purchased and played so much that it's been certified triple-platinum.

While the song was personal, Joel thinks its themes and sentiment would apply to pretty much anyone. "To this day I still empathize with the song's main feeling: I love you just the way you are. Everybody wants to be told that," Joel said in Fred Schruers' "Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography." The instrumentation makes for a heart-swelling, irresistible foundation for a love song: the lush sounds of an electric organ saturate the song while a saxophone solo positively soars. Joel, often so brash, tones down the schtick to the point where he earnestly and honestly croons and almost squeaks. He's really feeling it, and that has inspired listeners to do the same. "Just the Way You Are" suggests that simple sentiments go a long way; after all, Joel just wants "someone to talk to" with a person who is more than enough and doesn't ever need to change a thing.