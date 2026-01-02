5 Overplayed Hits From The '80s We Never Want To Hear Again

How is it that a good song becomes bad? Oh yeah, that's right. It's played a kajillion-bajillion-quadrillion times till it loses all meaning and provokes glimpses of cthuloid insanity. Who can hear the opening flute of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" without shrieking in madness? How about the exasperatingly overplayed "Wonderwall," aka, every aspiring guitarist's first learned song, ever. Or, how about the annually dethawed Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which recently broke records by becoming the longest song to sit at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, at 20 weeks. God help us all.

The '80s were no exception to the "thou shall not be overplayed" rule. In fact, as a decade, it's arguably one of the worst offenders. Characterized in part by big, arena rock driven by hooky choruses (think: AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Boston, and so on), such music is more prone than others to fall into the overplayed trap. And, it's inherently more repetitious than other music. Certain instrument tones can also make things worse, like synths characteristic of the '80s (Van Halen, we'll get to you). To make this article's cut, a song has to meet such criteria and also have some hard-to-define quality — schmaltz, pompousness, a lack of self-awareness, etc. — that makes it especially intolerable on repeat listen.

Such things are subjective, of course, and everyone has different limits. And to new listeners, such songs might sound as fresh as morning dew. But, this article is taking the perspective of someone who has long-endured these songs' aural punishment. Whether it's Journey's gushingly mawkish "Don't Stop Believin'," Van Halen's ultra-annoying "Jump," or Foreigner's endless quest to find what love is, here are some of our picks.