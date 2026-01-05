Hit '70s Songs With The Worst Vocals

Many remember the 1970s as a decade when groundbreaking rock groups and other musicians were putting out some of their best work, including Queen, David Bowie, Marvin Gaye, and Gloria Gaynor, but there's real selection bias going on here. Of course we remember the best of the best as the decades go on, but can we really argue that a foundational album like Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" is truly representative of an entire decade? Nope. Turns out, the wide-ranging '70s music scene contained many real stinkers. Even if we zero in on vocal tracks alone, and even if we further narrow that field to confirmed hits, there is a smorgasbord of flops, flubs, and blunders to be had.

When it comes to the "worst vocals," there are a couple of categories here that informed our selection. One is rather obvious: plain bad singing. A few such songs can certainly earn their ignominious place here, but there's another variety that's also worth discussing. That would be the '70s track showing passable or even good singing ability, but with lyrical or stylistic choices that are so odd and off-putting that the vocals tumble over into "worst" territory all too easily. While there's room for debate, the tracks that follow are widely regarded as showcasing some of the worst vocals of hit '70s songs.