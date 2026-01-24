5 Hit Songs From The '80s That Almost Didn't Get Made

Champions of 1970s progressive rock, the dreamy, futuristic sounds of Yes won over lots of fans, but few hit singles in the United States. It reached No. 1 for the first and only time in 1984, well after its most creatively fruitful period. By then, so many original members had left that the remainders brought in Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes of New Wave band the Buggles to record an album before disbanding. Two members formed Cinema with guitarist Trevor Rabin, absorbed two other ex-Yes musicians, changed the name back to Yes, and recruited Horn to produce the "90215" album.

After recording most of "90125," Horn realized that it lacked a single. The only real question mark: "Owner of a Lonely Heart." Horn heard a demo of the song, written by Rabin, who initially denied its use because it was intended for someone else, not for Yes. Besides, it needed work.

"The song, as it originally was, was so awful," Horn said at a Red Bull Music Academy lecture, "that I was convinced that if we didn't put loads of whiz-bangs and gags all over the verse, no one would ever listen to it." Still, he suggested "Owner of a Lonely Heart for the single. "They didn't want to do it. I had to beg them," he claimed. In answer to Horn's plea that his career as a producer would be over if Yes didn't record this song, the musicians laid down their tracks over the course of a few days. In January 1984, "Owner of a Lonely Heart" topped the Hot 100.